Bridge replacement to close a section of OSR starting Monday

The highway will be closed between Normangee and Wheelock until mid-November.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of OSR will close Monday morning as the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor works to replace the Smith Branch Bridge.

The closure will affect a portion of the highway along the east Brazos County/south Robertson County line. The roadway will be closed between FM 46 near Wheelock and FM 1940 just west of Normangee.

A signed detour will direct traffic to the north to Franklin and then back south to OSR using FM 46 to FM 2446 to FM 1940.

It’s unclear if rain forecasted for Monday will delay the start of the project.

This section of OSR will reopen to thru traffic in mid-November after both the Smith Branch and Cedar Creek bridges are replaced.

According to TxDOT, this construction is part of a $57 million project on OSR that includes the replacement of seven bridges and the reconstruction of 25 miles of roadway. The entire project is expected to be completed by August 2022.

