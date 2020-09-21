Bryan police investigating death near Marino Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating after a person was found dead in a parking lot on Highway 21 near Marino Road.

Officials tell KBTX they believe the person died by suicide. Many people reached out to KBTX after noticing the large police presence off Highway 21 in Bryan.

Warning Signs of Suicide

• Talking about wanting to die

• Looking for a way to kill oneself

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

• Talking about being a burden to others

• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

• Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

• Displaying extreme mood swings

What to Do

• Do not leave the person alone

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Who Can Help

• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

o A free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information, and local resources.

• The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

o The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans

Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

• Crisis Text Line: 741-741

o This free text-message service provides 24/7 support to those in crisis. Text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

