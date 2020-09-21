Advertisement

Bryan police investigating death near Marino Road

Officials tell KBTX they believe the person died by suicide.
Bryan police investigate death near Marino Road
Bryan police investigate death near Marino Road(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating after a person was found dead in a parking lot on Highway 21 near Marino Road.

Officials tell KBTX they believe the person died by suicide. Many people reached out to KBTX after noticing the large police presence off Highway 21 in Bryan.

Warning Signs of Suicide

• Talking about wanting to die

• Looking for a way to kill oneself

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

• Talking about being a burden to others

• Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

• Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly

• Sleeping too little or too much

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

• Displaying extreme mood swings

What to Do

• Do not leave the person alone

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Who Can Help

• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

o A free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information, and local resources.

• The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

o The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans

Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

• Crisis Text Line: 741-741

o This free text-message service provides 24/7 support to those in crisis. Text 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor right away.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration in response to Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Storm surges and damaging winds have already begun even thought the storm is expected to make landfall Monday evening.

News

Plane crash kills four in Leon County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery, Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
The aircraft went down northwest of Normangee near Hilltop Lakes stables Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

Active cases fall below 800, Brazos County Health District confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

North Zulch man arrested with pound of meth

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A North Zulch man was arrested near the Brazos County Expo with a pound of meth Sunday.

Latest News

Hurricane

Beta batters coast, scattered rain likely locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta trudging toward the Texas Coast Monday morning

News

COVID in Context: To continue reopening, coronavirus hospitalization can’t exceed 15%. How close is the Brazos Valley?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing areas with 15% or less COVID-19 hospitalization to reopen most businesses to 75% capacity beginning Sep. 21.

News

Brazos County COVID testing canceled Monday due to inclement weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Testing will resume Tuesday at 12 p.m. and continue through Friday, 12 - 8 p.m. each day.

News

Whip up some Everything Bagel Dip ahead of Aggie football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Even though tailgating won’t be happening on campus at Texas A&M this week, you can still enjoy some tasty food at home!

News

HEB Cooking Connection: Easy Game Day dip Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

HEB Cooking Connection: Easy Game Day dip

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.