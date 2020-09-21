City of Bryan to discuss possible ‘purchase, lease, or conveyance’ of Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan appears to be considering taking control and/or ownership of the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

At a council meeting Tuesday, the Bryan City Council will have a “discussion regarding the possible sale, purchase, lease or conveyance of property in downtown, north, south, east and west Bryan and property commonly known as Queen Theatre,” in executive session, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Because of the nature of executive session discussions, no other details are available at this time, nor will the media or public be privy to the executive session.

The historic Downtown Bryan landmark was purchased by the Downtown Bryan Association in May 2010 and renovated by the DBA and a crew of donors and volunteers. In May 2018, the Queen reopened to guests as a movie theater and event venue.

