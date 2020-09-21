Advertisement

COVID in Context: To continue reopening, coronavirus hospitalization can’t exceed 15%. How close is the Brazos Valley?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing areas with 15% or less COVID-19 hospitalization to reopen most businesses to 75% capacity beginning Sep. 21.

Most of the Brazos Valley is considered Trauma Service Area (TSA) N. If COVID-19 patients account for 15% or less of the occupied hospital beds in TSA N, then the counties in that TSA qualify to continue reopening.

See the video player above for how that hospitalization rate is calculated and how TSA N has fared in the past few days.

