Details from weekend arrest of man wanted for sexual assault of a child

Larry Davon Workman, 26
Larry Davon Workman, 26(College Station Police Department)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We now know how Bryan police caught a man wanted by Caldwell authorities for sexual assault of a child over the weekend.

Authorities say Larry Workman, 26, was in an SUV on Villa Maria when the driver failed to use his turn signal Saturday. Officers started chasing him and they got on 2818 and eventually stopped on Western Oaks. Police say that Workman got out of the car and ran off, hopping several privacy fences.

Officers tracked him down to an apartment complex on Kazmeier a couple of hours later.

Workman reportedly told police he ran because he knew he had warrants. He was arrested for evading arrest and marijuana possession, along with continuous sexual abuse of a child warrant. We’ve reached out to Caldwell police for more about that charge.

