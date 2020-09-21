Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Waco La Vega, 35-7 1

2 Lampasas (3-0) Idle 3

3 Dumas (4-0) W: Levelland, 62-26 4

4 Waco La Vega (3-1) L: Argyle, 35-7 2

5 Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 34-14 6

6 CC Calallen (1-2) Idle 8

7 Canyon (3-0) W: Borger, 40-3 10

8 Melissa (4-0) W: Stephenville, 65-58 NR

9 Springtown (3-1) W: Godley, 52-20 NR

10 Paris (3-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 28-14 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) W: Silsbee, 46-14 2

3 West Orange-Stark (1-0) W: Newton, 70-0 3

4 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 56-49 4

5 Jasper (2-0) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 46-20 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Rockdale, 42-14 7

7 China Spring (3-0) Idle 8

8 Iowa Park (3-1) L: Brock, 42-35 6

9 Wimberley (3-1) W: Fredericksburg, 21-20 10

10 Center (3-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 55-14 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Brock (3-0) W: Iowa Park, 42-35 1

2 Grandview (3-0) Idle 2

3 Wall (3-1) W: Mason, 42-7 3

4 Pottsboro (2-1) Idle 4

5 Malakoff (2-2) W: New London West Rusk, 49-7 5

6 Hallettsville (3-1) W: Rice Consolidated, 59-7 6

7 Shallowater (3-0) Idle 7

8 Yoakum (4-0) W: Needville, 43-42 (OT) 9

9 Mount Vernon (3-0) Idle 10

10 Winnsboro (2-0) W: San Augustine, 37-6 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Canadian (2-1) Idle 1

2 Gunter (3-1) W: Pilot Point, 30-14 2

3 Lexington (3-0) Idle 4

4 Daingerfield (3-1) W: Elysian Fields, 26-14 6

5 East Bernard (3-1) L: Shiner, 13-7 (OT) 3

6 Poth (4-0) W: Dilley, 62-0 8

7 Spearman (4-0) W: Vega, 49-7 NR

8 Childress (3-0) Idle 9

9 Idalou (3-0) W: Littlefield, 36-6 NR

10 Franklin (1-2) W: Troy, 42-27 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Shiner (4-0) W: East Bernard, 13-7 (OT) 1

2 Refugio (4-0) W: Bloomington, 54-7 2

3 Post (4-0) W: Abernathy, 26-7 3

4 Lindsay (4-0) W: Valley View, 40-18 7

5 Joaquin (3-0) W: Ore City, 37-0 9

6 San Saba (3-1) L: Llano, 35-31 6

7 Crawford (4-0) W: Holland, 13-8 NR

8 Schulenburg (4-0) W: Flatonia, 21-18 NR

9 Timpson (4-0) W: Price Carlisle, 54-19 NR

10 Panhandle (2-1) Idle NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Whitney, 32-7 1

2 Hamlin (4-0) W: Anson, 48-6 2

3 Wellington (3-0) W: Gruver, 50-6 3

4 Windthorst (4-0) W: Seymour, 42-0 4

5 Wink (4-0) W: Eldorado, 61-46 5

6 Clarendon (4-0) W: Hale Center, 28-20 7

7 Bremond (3-1) W: Dawson, 24-13 8

8 Albany (3-1) W: Haskell, 43-0 9

9 Wheeler (3-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 63-0 10

10 Archer City (2-1) W: Henrietta, 56-28 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (4-0) W: Water Valley, 56-8 1

2 Sterling City (4-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-58 5

3 Gail Borden County (2-2) L: Sterling City, 62-58 2

4 Rankin (3-1) W: Leakey, 98-97 4

5 Gilmer Union Hill (3-0) W: Tyler King’s Academy, 62-13 6

6 May (3-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 48-0 7

7 Jonesboro (4-0) W: Blum, 53-18 3

8 Leakey (3-1) L: Rankin, 98-97 9

9 Knox City (2-2) W: Ira, 55-16 NR

10 White Deer (3-1) W: Spur, 64-40 8

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 52-0 1

2 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Darrouzett, 56-7 3

3 Calvert (2-1) Idle 2

4 Matador Motley County (3-1) W: Crowell, 52-37 5

5 Jayton (3-1) L: O’Donnell, 54-52 4

6 Strawn (3-1) W: Gorman, 45-0 6

7 Klondike (4-0) W: Meadow, 46-0 7

8 Groom (3-1) W: Claude, 54-8 8

9 Whitharral (3-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 56-6 NR

10 Throckmorton (3-1) W: Newcastle, 64-16 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 4

4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-2) L: Bryant (AR),44-40 3

5 SA Cornerstone (3-1) W: Lewisville Founders Classical, 78-0 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (2-1) W: Houston Northside Homeschool, 56-6 5

