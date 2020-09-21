Advertisement

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

Lexington, Franklin, Bremond, Calvert are all ranked
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Argyle (4-0) W: Waco La Vega, 35-7 1

2 Lampasas (3-0) Idle 3

3 Dumas (4-0) W: Levelland, 62-26 4

4 Waco La Vega (3-1) L: Argyle, 35-7 2

5 Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 34-14 6

6 CC Calallen (1-2) Idle 8

7 Canyon (3-0) W: Borger, 40-3 10

8 Melissa (4-0) W: Stephenville, 65-58 NR

9 Springtown (3-1) W: Godley, 52-20 NR

10 Paris (3-1) W: Midlothian Heritage, 28-14 NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Carthage (1-0) Idle 1

2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-1) W: Silsbee, 46-14 2

3 West Orange-Stark (1-0) W: Newton, 70-0 3

4 Gilmer (4-0) W: Lindale, 56-49 4

5 Jasper (2-0) W: Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 46-20 5

6 Bellville (4-0) W: Rockdale, 42-14 7

7 China Spring (3-0) Idle 8

8 Iowa Park (3-1) L: Brock, 42-35 6

9 Wimberley (3-1) W: Fredericksburg, 21-20 10

10 Center (3-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 55-14 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Brock (3-0) W: Iowa Park, 42-35 1

2 Grandview (3-0) Idle 2

3 Wall (3-1) W: Mason, 42-7 3

4 Pottsboro (2-1) Idle 4

5 Malakoff (2-2) W: New London West Rusk, 49-7 5

6 Hallettsville (3-1) W: Rice Consolidated, 59-7 6

7 Shallowater (3-0) Idle 7

8 Yoakum (4-0) W: Needville, 43-42 (OT) 9

9 Mount Vernon (3-0) Idle 10

10 Winnsboro (2-0) W: San Augustine, 37-6 NR

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Canadian (2-1) Idle 1

2 Gunter (3-1) W: Pilot Point, 30-14 2

3 Lexington (3-0) Idle 4

4 Daingerfield (3-1) W: Elysian Fields, 26-14 6

5 East Bernard (3-1) L: Shiner, 13-7 (OT) 3

6 Poth (4-0) W: Dilley, 62-0 8

7 Spearman (4-0) W: Vega, 49-7 NR

8 Childress (3-0) Idle 9

9 Idalou (3-0) W: Littlefield, 36-6 NR

10 Franklin (1-2) W: Troy, 42-27 NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Shiner (4-0) W: East Bernard, 13-7 (OT) 1

2 Refugio (4-0) W: Bloomington, 54-7 2

3 Post (4-0) W: Abernathy, 26-7 3

4 Lindsay (4-0) W: Valley View, 40-18 7

5 Joaquin (3-0) W: Ore City, 37-0 9

6 San Saba (3-1) L: Llano, 35-31 6

7 Crawford (4-0) W: Holland, 13-8 NR

8 Schulenburg (4-0) W: Flatonia, 21-18 NR

9 Timpson (4-0) W: Price Carlisle, 54-19 NR

10 Panhandle (2-1) Idle NR

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Mart (4-0) W: Whitney, 32-7 1

2 Hamlin (4-0) W: Anson, 48-6 2

3 Wellington (3-0) W: Gruver, 50-6 3

4 Windthorst (4-0) W: Seymour, 42-0 4

5 Wink (4-0) W: Eldorado, 61-46 5

6 Clarendon (4-0) W: Hale Center, 28-20 7

7 Bremond (3-1) W: Dawson, 24-13 8

8 Albany (3-1) W: Haskell, 43-0 9

9 Wheeler (3-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 63-0 10

10 Archer City (2-1) W: Henrietta, 56-28 NR

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (4-0) W: Water Valley, 56-8 1

2 Sterling City (4-0) W: Gail Borden County, 62-58 5

3 Gail Borden County (2-2) L: Sterling City, 62-58 2

4 Rankin (3-1) W: Leakey, 98-97 4

5 Gilmer Union Hill (3-0) W: Tyler King’s Academy, 62-13 6

6 May (3-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 48-0 7

7 Jonesboro (4-0) W: Blum, 53-18 3

8 Leakey (3-1) L: Rankin, 98-97 9

9 Knox City (2-2) W: Ira, 55-16 NR

10 White Deer (3-1) W: Spur, 64-40 8

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 52-0 1

2 Richland Springs (2-0) W: Darrouzett, 56-7 3

3 Calvert (2-1) Idle 2

4 Matador Motley County (3-1) W: Crowell, 52-37 5

5 Jayton (3-1) L: O’Donnell, 54-52 4

6 Strawn (3-1) W: Gorman, 45-0 6

7 Klondike (4-0) W: Meadow, 46-0 7

8 Groom (3-1) W: Claude, 54-8 8

9 Whitharral (3-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 56-6 NR

10 Throckmorton (3-1) W: Newcastle, 64-16 NR

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) Idle 1

2 Plano John Paul II (0-0) Idle 2

3 FW Nolan (0-0) Idle 4

4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-2) L: Bryant (AR),44-40 3

5 SA Cornerstone (3-1) W: Lewisville Founders Classical, 78-0 5

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1 Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0) Idle 1

2 New Braunfels Christian (0-0) Idle 2

3 Austin Veritas (0-0) Idle 3

4 Dallas Lakehill (0-0) Idle 4

5 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (2-1) W: Houston Northside Homeschool, 56-6 5

