Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration in response to Tropical Storm Beta

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Disaster Declaration has been issued for 29 Texas counties by Gov. Abbott ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. Storm surges and damaging winds have already begun even though the storm is expected to make landfall Monday evening.

There is potential for widespread flooding as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas Coast.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”

Counties included in this Disaster Declaration include:

Aransas

Bee

Bexar

Brazoria

Calhoun

Chambers

Fort Bend

Galveston

Hardin

Harris

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Jim Wells

Kenedy

Kleberg

Liberty

Live Oak

Matagorda

Nueces

Orange

Refugio

Sabine

San Augustine

San Patricio

Shelby

Travis

Victoria

Wharton

The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources communities need to respond to #TropicalStormBeta.



For safety tips and updated information: https://t.co/B8sZ5c95OM — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 21, 2020

