Advertisement

Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration in response to Tropical Storm Beta

There is potential for widespread flooding as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas Coast.
Residents along the Texas coast are experiencing rough, rising waters ahead of Tropical Storm Beta’s expected arrival.
Residents along the Texas coast are experiencing rough, rising waters ahead of Tropical Storm Beta’s expected arrival.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Disaster Declaration has been issued for 29 Texas counties by Gov. Abbott ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. Storm surges and damaging winds have already begun even though the storm is expected to make landfall Monday evening.

There is potential for widespread flooding as Tropical Storm Beta approaches the Texas Coast.

“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”

Counties included in this Disaster Declaration include: 

  • Aransas
  • Bee
  • Bexar
  • Brazoria
  • Calhoun
  • Chambers
  • Fort Bend
  • Galveston
  • Hardin
  • Harris
  • Jackson
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Jim Wells
  • Kenedy
  • Kleberg
  • Liberty
  • Live Oak
  • Matagorda
  • Nueces
  • Orange
  • Refugio
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • San Patricio
  • Shelby
  • Travis
  • Victoria
  • Wharton

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plane crash kills four in Leon County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery, Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
The aircraft went down northwest of Normangee near Hilltop Lakes stables Sunday morning.

News

Bryan police investigating death near Marino Road

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Bryan police are investigating a death on Highway 21 near Marino Road.

Coronavirus

Active cases fall below 800, Brazos County Health District confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

North Zulch man arrested with pound of meth

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A North Zulch man was arrested near the Brazos County Expo with a pound of meth Sunday.

Latest News

Hurricane

Beta batters coast, scattered rain likely locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta trudging toward the Texas Coast Monday morning

News

COVID in Context: To continue reopening, coronavirus hospitalization can’t exceed 15%. How close is the Brazos Valley?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing areas with 15% or less COVID-19 hospitalization to reopen most businesses to 75% capacity beginning Sep. 21.

News

Brazos County COVID testing canceled Monday due to inclement weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Testing will resume Tuesday at 12 p.m. and continue through Friday, 12 - 8 p.m. each day.

News

Whip up some Everything Bagel Dip ahead of Aggie football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Even though tailgating won’t be happening on campus at Texas A&M this week, you can still enjoy some tasty food at home!

News

HEB Cooking Connection: Easy Game Day dip Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

HEB Cooking Connection: Easy Game Day dip

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.