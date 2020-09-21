Advertisement

Gusty wind, passing rain expected from Tropical Storm Beta

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Austin, Waller, and Montgomery Counties through Tuesday evening.

Early Monday brings another round of outer rain bands from Beta, especially across our southern counties. The healthy breeze and scattered rain may not make for the smoothest morning drive, but there shouldn’t be any major slowdowns with the rain we expect this morning.

While not a washout, passing rain remains possible throughout the day. This is the highest chance for wet weather locally, being on the east side of Beta’s projected path. Heavier rain could bring brief squall-like gusts of 30-40mph. Otherwise, plan on a north-northeast wind at 10-20, gusting 25-30mph at times. By Tuesday, the center of Beta is anticipated to pass just south of the area, generally along I-10, as a weak inland tropical storm. While rain is possible, the higher chance falls in the Southern Brazos Valley, closer to the storms center. Rain chance decreases slightly, while wind remains breezy. Gusts 30-35mph+ may be possible for those south of Hwy 290 & 105. Overall, rain totals in the Brazos Valley are as high as 1″ - 2″ over the next 48 hours, but because of the scattered nature of this rain, it may be more realistic that only 1/2″ - 1″ fall for many.

Monday: Cloudy with passing, scattered rain at times. High: 76. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with passing rain possible. Low: 70. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 78. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain possible before midnight. Low: 70. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

