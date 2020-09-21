Advertisement

Hilltop Lakes Community reacts to fatal plane crash

By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) - Federal investigators started moving the wreckage of a plane that that crashed Sunday morning in Leon County.

All four people on the plane died. They were two couples from Louisiana. DPS said Philip Ackel, 58, Pauline Ackel 60, Kenneth Hix, 59, and Missy Hix, 59, died in the crash.

The plane crashed in a field by the Hilltop Lakes Stables.

“But it boils down to lose your engine you’re going down and unfortunately he went down hard,” said Clarence Ranck, he flew as a corporate pilot for decades and is part of the aviation co that flies at Hilltop Lakes. He said the aviation community there is close-knit.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were called out to investigate. The single engine plane left Horseshoe Bay Resort near Marble Falls and was headed to the Natchitoches, Louisiana Regional Airport. Officials say the pilot had been in contact with the FAA before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems.

”I would imagine that it was probably too low and too slow and couldn’t make the turn and went in. Looking at the pictures, the nose is gone that means he probably hit on the nose," said Ranck.

“DPS received at 10:50 a.m. yesterday a report of a fatal plane crash in Leon Count just a quarter of a mile away from the Hilltop Airport,” said Sgt. Erik Burse with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“For unknown reasons they didn’t make it to their destination in Louisiana and had to land at the Hilltop Airport,” said Burse.

“My wife came home from church and she said, ‘Did you hear about the airplane crash?’ And I said no and evidently it came over there without the engine running I’m not really sure about that,” said Ranck. “I sure feel for the family and it’s just really sad."

The NTSB said Monday they’ll be looking at communications the pilot made about having engine problems prior to the crash. Their preliminary report is expected to be out in 7-10 days.

We have our previous story on the crash here.

The Hilltop Lakes crash is the third crash we’ve had in the Brazos Valley in recent weeks. Last week a small plane crashed in Huntsville. Nobody was seriously injured.

Last month, three people were killed when their plane crashed at Coulter Airfield in Bryan. David Walker and his wife Tamara as well as their daughter Victoria were killed in that crash. Victoria was a student at Texas A&M. Her boyfriend Luke Armstrong survived but with serious injuries. A cause of that crash in Bryan has not been released yet.

Hilltop Lakes Community reacts to fatal plane crash

