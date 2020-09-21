Identities of weekend plane crash victims released by DPS

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the names of the four victims in the Leon County plane crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to a statement from DPS, Philip Ackel, 58, Pauline Ackel 60, Kenneth Hix, 59, and Missy Hix, 59, died in the crash. All of the passengers were from Louisiana.

State troopers said an initial report indicates at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, a single-engine plane (Tail #N236KM) crashed for unknown reasons a quarter of a mile from the Hilltop Air Port, in Hilltop Texas. All four adults aboard the aircraft were reported deceased at the scene.

Troopers say on the way, the plane started to have engine issues. The aircraft was attempting to make an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport when it crashed near the Hilltop Lakes stables north of Normangee.

Officials say the pilot had been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before the crash, saying the plane was having engine problems. The FAA will arrive to conduct their investigation on the reason for the crash.

