Local businesses continue using BCS Operation Restart Taskforce as resource during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As more businesses across the state start opening to 75 percent capacity, the Bryan-College Station Operation Restart Taskforce continues to be a resource as businesses figure out what comes next.

Beginning Monday gyms like Boomfit in College Station can bump up their capacity but just because they can doesn’t mean they will.

“I think we’re going to keep that 15 person cap on our classes for the foreseeable future just because it’s worked really well for our business,” said Kyle Boeck Boomfit Operations Manager.

Even restaurants like Shipwreck won’t see a difference in capacity.

“With six foot spacing and safety for our guests, it really doesn’t change the number of seats we have. Some restaurants it does but it’s really about consumer confidence and letting people know that we’re still safe we can fit more people and people can feel more comfortable coming in but basically our seating stays just about the same,” said Wade Beckman Owner of Shipwreck.

Boeck says since reopening in May BCS Operation Restart Taskforce has been a huge help.

“Just having some guidelines and just to have ideas of how to best do it safely and still thrive as a business,” said Boeck.

Beckman, who also serves on the task force says as Gov. Abbott continues reopening the state, the task force is more important than ever. The group continues to meet and talk with local leaders and business owners.

“Everything from zoom meetings to in-person socially distant meetings, just most recently one with Texas A&M and the hospitality industry and just making sure we’re all on the same page and being diligent and following the guidelines that we said we would follow,” said Beckman.

Businesses who take the BCS Operation Restart Taskforce pledge, vow that they are following guidelines and taking measures to keep employees and guests safe.

“With people coming to town hopefully for the football game this weekend and for students coming back we want to make sure people know we take pride in our guest safety and our employee safety and operation restart is just taking that vow and agreeing to do the right thing,” said Beckman.

Both businesses agree that consumer confidence is vital during this pandemic.

“Giving people confidence that when they come in the doors we’re going to take care of them and that we have their best interest at heart I think that really builds a lot of trust between us and our clients knowing that we’re doing everything we can and I think what we have been doing has been working," said Boeck.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.