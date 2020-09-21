New Wavlery High School resumes in-person learning following COVID-19 outbreak

New Waverly, Texas (KBTX) -Classes resumed today at New Waverly High School after a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The high school campus had virtual learning only last week. The superintendent told us they had around 16 students and four staff test positive for the virus. They started to see issues with COVID cases after the Labor Day holiday.

The other campuses have not been impacted and remained open last week.

We have our previous story on the closure here.

