North Zulch man arrested with pound of meth

James Byrd, 56
James Byrd, 56(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A North Zulch man was arrested near the Brazos County Expo with a pound of meth Sunday.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, 56-year-old James Byrd didn’t stop for the stop sign when he turned onto Highway 47 from Leonard Road. After pulling him over, authorities had a K-9 unit sniff the truck. The dog indicated there were drugs and after a search, troopers found about a pound of meth in the truck’s toolbox. They also found a scale, loaded syringe, and another bag of meth in the cab of the truck.

Byrd was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

