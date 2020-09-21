North Zulch man arrested with pound of meth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A North Zulch man was arrested near the Brazos County Expo with a pound of meth Sunday.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, 56-year-old James Byrd didn’t stop for the stop sign when he turned onto Highway 47 from Leonard Road. After pulling him over, authorities had a K-9 unit sniff the truck. The dog indicated there were drugs and after a search, troopers found about a pound of meth in the truck’s toolbox. They also found a scale, loaded syringe, and another bag of meth in the cab of the truck.

Byrd was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.