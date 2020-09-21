Passing rain still possible as Beta skirts by to the south

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Austin, Waller, and Montgomery Counties through Tuesday evening.

Tropical storm Beta slowly makes landfall this evening before essentially stalling or looping around Matagorda & San Antonio Bay tonight and early Tuesday. By Tuesday night it is expected to make a right turn and ride the Upper Texas Coast as a tropical depression Wednesday. Scattered rain and a few rumbles remain possible through Wednesday morning, but that chance is tied to what Beta can fling away from the center of circulation. Tonight -- passing showers from south to north are expected from time to time. Same case Tuesday, light showers have a chance to drift by through the morning to early afternoon hours. More significant / steadier rain may attempt to reach the area by late afternoon and into the evening as Beta gets a little closer. That passing chance remains through Wednesday morning, but drops off quickly as Beta moves our the southeast and drier air filters in on the backside.

In terms of rainfall totals -- lower amounts are expected the further north you are from the coast, higher to the south. Generally, 0.5″ to 1″ between now and sunrise Wednesday is a fair estimate, but localized higher totals above 2″ are not ruled out cthrough Washington, Austin, and Waller Counties if the center of Beta manages to drift a bit further to the north. Rain chance falls off for the backhalf of the week, sunshine returns after several overcast days.

Monday Night: Cloudy with passing rain at times. Low: 69. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 78. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain at times, especially south. Low: 68. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy a 30% chance for rain before noon. High: 80. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

