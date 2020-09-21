Advertisement

Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- In preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

While the situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, Texas A&M’s plan ensures that attendance at Ellis Field during the 2020 season will comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-28 limiting the normal operating capacity for outdoor sporting venues. As of today, the initial anticipated attendance to begin the season is approximately 25 percent of normal stadium operating capacity. This is subject to change based on emerging information as well as local and state health developments.

TICKET INFORMATION

A limited number of General Admission tickets will be available for sale at Ellis Field ticket windows. The tickets will only be available on game day with no advance sales. Ticket windows open 60 minutes prior to first kick.

All Texas A&M students with a 2020 Sports Pass may gain admission to each match with a valid student ID.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

CASHLESS EXPERIENCE

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Ellis Field will be cashless – including concessions and merchandise.

FAN EXPERIENCE

· We will be unable to have pregame Walk Out Kids or the Welcome Back Bootline at halftime this season.

· The Fan Zone in the northwest corner of the venue will not be open.

· Roster cards will be available free of charge on gameday.

MORE GOOD BULL

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures before and during gameday

· Digitally scanned tickets with guests holding their own ticket for entry

· Point-of-sale plexiglass barriers installed with signage and queue alterations

· Hand sanitization and washing stations added throughout the stadium

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.

The University has also shared the plan with Brazos County health officials and is implementing procedures to provide the safest environment possible. A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place, including sporting events at Texas A&M. Fans with pre-existing health conditions or who are otherwise at risk should consider not attending on-campus sporting events during this unprecedented time.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

Sports

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: 18 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Latest News

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 18 hours ago
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 2

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently active on NFL rosters. Here’s some of their highlights:

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Junior Linebacker Anthony Hines III announced on social media Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season, a week before the opener against Vanderbilt.

Sports

AP Top 25: No. 12 Miami rises; Marshall jumps into rankings

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A week before Big Ten teams become eligible again for The Associated Press college football poll, No. 25 Marshall is ranked for the first time since 2014 and Miami jumped to No. 12 after a conference road victory.

Sports

Stars open with win over Bolts

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Stars have opened the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the Lightning, thanks to their goaltender.