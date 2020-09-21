Texas A&M University hosts ‘Aggie Ring Week’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -COVID-19 has made changes to many Aggie traditions this Fall, including ring day.

This year Texas A&M University will hold Ring Week in an effort to slow down the traffic of hundreds of students coming in and getting their ring.

Starting Monday up to 100 students will visit the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center at every top of the hour. By Friday A&M will pass out 4,800 rings.

Ring recipients are the only ones allowed in the building and things like plexiglass have been put in place to help limit contact.

Association of Former Student Vice President of Communications and Human Resources, Kathyrn Greenwade says although things look different this year the meaning behind the ring remains the same.

“Certainly we’re living in a very unusual time and I think the continuation of the ring tradition and continuation of the in-person distribution today is just another example of how the Aggie spirit prevails, how Aggie traditions continue when the world around us is in a time of uncertainty,” said Greenwade.

