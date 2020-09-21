Treat of the Day: CSISD wins TAEA award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was recently named one of only 42 winners of the 2020 Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction Award.

The district received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity.

The organization also looks at field experiences, community service, and community exhibitions as part of the rigorous scoring rubric for the award. The 42 selected districts represent the top four percent of more than 1,000 eligible districts.

College Station ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference later this fall.

