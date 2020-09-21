Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSISD wins TAEA award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD was recently named one of only 42 winners of the 2020 Texas Art Education Association District of Distinction Award.

The district received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity.

The organization also looks at field experiences, community service, and community exhibitions as part of the rigorous scoring rubric for the award. The 42 selected districts represent the top four percent of more than 1,000 eligible districts.

College Station ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference later this fall.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Central Texas sheriff charged with assault, sexual assault

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Texas Rangers arrested a Central Texas sheriff Monday on warrants charging felony assault, sexual assault and official oppression.

News

Texas A&M University hosts 'Aggie Ring Week'

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Friday 4,800 Aggies will have their ring.

News

City of Bryan to discuss possible 'purchase, lease, or conveyance' of Queen Theatre

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Bryan appears to be considering taking control and/or ownership of the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan.

News

Hilltop Lakes Community reacts to fatal plane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Local businesses continue using BCS Operation Restart Taskforce as resource during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/21

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hilltop Lakes Community reacts to fatal plane crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Federal investigators started moving the wreckage of a plane that that crashed Sunday morning in Leon County.

News

Texas A&M University hosts ‘Aggie Ring Week’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
COVID-19 has caused some changes to Aggie traditions and Ring Day is no exception.

News

Local businesses continue using BCS Operation Restart Taskforce as resource during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BCS Operation Restart Taskforce continues to meet and talk strategies as the state continues reopening.

Local

New Waverly High School resumes in-person learning following COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Around 20 cases of COVID have happened at the high school.