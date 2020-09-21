Advertisement

UPDATE: Rangers arrest Central Texas sheriff

Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday.
Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday.(Jail photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman was arrested Monday by Texas Rangers on warrants charging felony assault on a public servant, sexual assault and misdemeanor official oppression, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Scaman, 48, was in the Bell County Jail Monday afternoon.

Online records, which show he was booked at 3:15 p.m. Monday, list two counts of assault on a public servant, two counts of misdemeanor official oppression and one count of sexual assault.

His bond has been set at $195,000.

Scaman, a Republican, took office on Jan. 1, 2017 succeeding longtime Sheriff Ben Kirk, who decided not to seek a fifth term.

He faces a challenge in November from Democrat Joe Lopez.

