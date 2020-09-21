Advertisement

Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

It also wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean
Walmart commits to becoming a regenerative company in the next two decades.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The world’s largest retailer announced a series of green goals it wants to accomplish over the next two decades.

“We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss and we all need to take action with urgency,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

Bottom line: The company is targeting zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040.

Within the next 20 years, Walmart aims to:

  • Harvesting enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035
  • Electrify and zero out emissions from all its vehicles, including long-haul trucks by 2040
  • Transition to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in its stores, clubs, and data and distribution centers by 2040

Walmart isn’t just making promises to cut back on its energy usage.

The company says it wants to manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and 1 million square miles of ocean by 2030.

