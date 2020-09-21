Advertisement

Whip up some Everything Bagel Dip ahead of Aggie football

By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Even though tailgating won’t be happening on campus at Texas A&M this weekend, you can still enjoy some tasty food at home.

Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection helped the BVTM crew whip up a delicious dip that’s very easy to put together.

Everything Bagel Dip

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1 ½ cups sour cream

½ cup sliced green onions

½-1 cup shredded cheese (we like Parmesan)

1 ½ tablespoons Adams Reserve Everything Bagel Seasoning

Bagel chips or assorted vegetable dippers

Beat cream cheese until smooth. Stir in sour cream, green onions, cheese, and Bagel Seasoning until well combined. Garnish with additional Bagel Seasoning. Refrigerate until ready to serve with assorted bagel chips, crackers, or vegetable dippers. Or use as a spread for wraps, as a filling for mini tri-colored peppers or celery. Or form into a cheeseball. Thin with a little cream and use as a topping for salmon or potatoes. For a heartier dip, stir in crumbled bacon, shredded chicken, or chopped smoked salmon.

