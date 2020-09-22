Active cases at 680, half of new COVID-19 cases from young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 20 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 680 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,383 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

50 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 650 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 217 active probable cases and there have been 433 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,122. There have been 61,362 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 38 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 446

77802: 439

77803: 1,340

77807: 304

77808: 235

77840: 1,929

77845: 1,315

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 45 491 Brazos 680 6,122 Burleson 33 327 Grimes 80 1,067 Houston 10 430 Lee 19 217 Leon 33 230 Madison 24 718 Milam 18 488 Montgomery 1,669 10,666 Robertson 40 292 San Jacinto 3 225 Trinity 0 191 Walker 1,048 4,166 Waller 110 830 Washington 52 627

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 467 staffed hospital beds with 171 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 68 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 45 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 491 total cases and 437 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 327 total cases, and 288 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 80 active cases. There have been 1,067 total cases, 956 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 430 total cases of COVID-19. There are 10 active cases and 239 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 176 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 217 cases, with 184 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 33 active cases. The county has 230 total cases, with 191 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 24 active cases. The county has a total of 718 cases with 688 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 488 total cases and 470 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,669 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,666 total cases and 7,153 recovered cases. There are currently 25 people hospitalized, and there have been 137 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 40 active COVID-19 cases, with 292 total cases. Currently, 248 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 225 cases with 213 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has zero active cases of COVID-19. The county has 191 total cases with 185 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,166 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,081 cases are active in the community and 1,048 are recovered community cases. 2,037 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 110 active cases of COVID-19. There are 830 total cases and 720 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 627 total cases with 527 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 21 new cases and 311 active cases on Sept. 19.

Currently, the university has reported 1,364 positive cases, 10,3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,614 active cases and 611,856 recoveries. There have been 698,387 total cases reported and 5,622,498 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,917 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 123,817 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 21 at 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

