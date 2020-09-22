Aggies ready for some return to ‘normalcy’ ahead of kick-off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially game week for Texas A&M football, and according to Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies can feel it. It was a longer off-season than normal, and the Aggies say it feels great to now turn their attention to their week one opponent.

Texas A&M will play Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015 and for just the third time ever. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against the Commodores. After an off-season of not knowing whether or not this season was actually going to happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Aggies said they’re more than ready to kick-off on Saturday.

“It’s really exhilirating. It kind of gets your juices flowing, we’re getting back to at least a little bit of normality and getting to play a game. For these kids, you see the look in their eye and the bounce in their steps, and you see why they love it. To me, it gets me going as a coach,” said Fisher.

“At times it definitely seemed like they’d push back the season again or cancel. But my mindset the whole offseason was to make sure you’re prepared. I’m ready,” said Quarterback Kellen Mond.

“Guys are excited. Team is fired up and ready to go. I’m ready for Saturday,” exclaimed Linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Aggies have won seven straight home openers. Saturday’s kick-off with Vanderbilt is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field and will be on the SEC Network.

