Advertisement

Aggies ready for some return to ‘normalcy’ ahead of kick-off

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially game week for Texas A&M football, and according to Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies can feel it. It was a longer off-season than normal, and the Aggies say it feels great to now turn their attention to their week one opponent.

Texas A&M will play Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015 and for just the third time ever. The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against the Commodores. After an off-season of not knowing whether or not this season was actually going to happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Aggies said they’re more than ready to kick-off on Saturday.

“It’s really exhilirating. It kind of gets your juices flowing, we’re getting back to at least a little bit of normality and getting to play a game. For these kids, you see the look in their eye and the bounce in their steps, and you see why they love it. To me, it gets me going as a coach,” said Fisher.

“At times it definitely seemed like they’d push back the season again or cancel. But my mindset the whole offseason was to make sure you’re prepared. I’m ready,” said Quarterback Kellen Mond.

“Guys are excited. Team is fired up and ready to go. I’m ready for Saturday,” exclaimed Linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Aggies have won seven straight home openers. Saturday’s kick-off with Vanderbilt is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field and will be on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
It’s finally game week for Texas A&M football as they prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies will be down a few players after the recent decisions to opt-out from Linebacker Anthony Hines and Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

Sports

Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
n preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week four

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week four. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification that has played so far:

Sports

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Hines opts out of 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)

Sports

Top 10 Texas A&M SEC games

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. This year the Aggies are playing a 10 game conference only schedule.