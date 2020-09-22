Advertisement

Aggies told to expect a shortened Spring Break next year

Texas A&M is already working on the spring semester and how it will be effected by COVID-19.
A&M says a small number of students possibly exposed to COVID-19 are choosing not to quarantine.
A&M says a small number of students possibly exposed to COVID-19 are choosing not to quarantine.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In an update sent to students on Tuesday, Texas A&M Provost & Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke said students should expect a shortened spring break next year and anticipate that course instruction for Spring will be similar to Fall, although the school is adding a handful of face-to-face courses without remote delivery for classes that are electives.

Fierke also reminded students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, a small number of individuals are choosing not to quarantine. Please understand that if you are discovered on campus during your quarantine period, you will receive an email from the Dean of Students indicating that coming to campus again will be a conduct violation," said Fierke.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 cases reported on the A&M campus.

On Friday, the university announced enrollment for fall 2020 at Texas A&M University totaled 71,109, which is a 2.4 percent increase from last year’s figure of 69,465 students. Click here to read more of that announcement.

The following is the entire message sent to the A&M student body on Tuesday:

Dear Students, Tomorrow marks the beginning of our sixth week of classes, and midterms are right around the corner. We welcome all students to join a face-to-face class this week as you feel comfortable. Here are a few updates for this week.

Spring Semester

Planning is underway for spring. Course instruction will be similar, although we are adding a handful of face-to-face courses without remote delivery for classes that are electives or also offered remotely in a separate course section. Absences from these classes would be handled on a case-by-case basis by the faculty consistent with Student Rule 7. At this time, course registration is scheduled to begin in early November. The spring calendar is likely to change and include a shortened spring break. We will update you when final decisions have been made.

Campus Study Locations

If you are healthy and you feel comfortable doing so, we welcome you to join us on campus. We have installed tents, tables, and chairs around the campus for your convenience. University Libraries has ample study space, plus you can check capacity at each location in real-time here. Study rooms are also available through Event Services located on the 2nd floor of Rudder Tower.

Transportation

Students can purchase prepaid parking by the day, week, or month in Lot 100. The buses and parking lots have plenty of room and the buses provide service to the new teaching spaces.

Quarantine for Safety and COVID Testing

A number of students are needing to quarantine because of exposure to an individual diagnosed with COVID. As difficult as this is, please know that this is for your own safety and the safety of others. Unfortunately, a small number of individuals are choosing not to quarantine. Please understand that if you are discovered on campus during your quarantine period, you will receive an email from the Dean of Students indicating that coming to campus again will be a conduct violation. I hope all of you will choose to help keep the campus community safe. Our main COVID page provides information on what to do if you feel sick or are exposed to someone who has COVID. Students, faculty, and staff can register for a free COVID test here. The Beutel Student Health Service has additional tests that can be billed to your medical insurance with details available here. Thanks to each of you for your help, and I wish you well in your coursework as the midterms approach.

Sincerely,

Carol A. Fierke

Provost & Executive Vice President

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Texas A&M Random Testing Program finds positivity rate declining among students

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The second round of the Random Testing Program at Texas A&M University, results showed a drop in the overall positivity rate from 3.2 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Texas A&M University officials.

News

New College Station ISD football guidelines: athletes in helmets, fans in masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
New football season guidelines in College Station ISD

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/22

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Navasota, Yoakum football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Navasota Rattlers won’t be playing football this Friday night, according to Stu Musick, Navasota ISD Superintendent.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

State

Central Texas sheriff charged with assault, sexual assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Texas Rangers arrested a Central Texas sheriff Monday on warrants charging assault on a public servant, sexual assault and official oppression.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/22

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station hands-free driving ordinance going into effect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Seven months after passing a new hands-free driving ordinance, implementation and enforcement will begin this fall.

Local

Update: Roadway open at Rock Prairie, Wellborn

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station Police Department has tweeted that the roadway is open at Rock Prairie and Wellborn.

Coronavirus

Active cases at 680, half of new COVID-19 cases from young people

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.