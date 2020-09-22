Aggies told to expect a shortened Spring Break next year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In an update sent to students on Tuesday, Texas A&M Provost & Executive Vice President Carol A. Fierke said students should expect a shortened spring break next year and anticipate that course instruction for Spring will be similar to Fall, although the school is adding a handful of face-to-face courses without remote delivery for classes that are electives.

Fierke also reminded students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in quarantine.

“Unfortunately, a small number of individuals are choosing not to quarantine. Please understand that if you are discovered on campus during your quarantine period, you will receive an email from the Dean of Students indicating that coming to campus again will be a conduct violation," said Fierke.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 cases reported on the A&M campus.

On Friday, the university announced enrollment for fall 2020 at Texas A&M University totaled 71,109, which is a 2.4 percent increase from last year’s figure of 69,465 students. Click here to read more of that announcement.

The following is the entire message sent to the A&M student body on Tuesday:

Dear Students, Tomorrow marks the beginning of our sixth week of classes, and midterms are right around the corner. We welcome all students to join a face-to-face class this week as you feel comfortable. Here are a few updates for this week.

Spring Semester

Planning is underway for spring. Course instruction will be similar, although we are adding a handful of face-to-face courses without remote delivery for classes that are electives or also offered remotely in a separate course section. Absences from these classes would be handled on a case-by-case basis by the faculty consistent with Student Rule 7. At this time, course registration is scheduled to begin in early November. The spring calendar is likely to change and include a shortened spring break. We will update you when final decisions have been made.

Campus Study Locations

If you are healthy and you feel comfortable doing so, we welcome you to join us on campus. We have installed tents, tables, and chairs around the campus for your convenience. University Libraries has ample study space, plus you can check capacity at each location in real-time here. Study rooms are also available through Event Services located on the 2nd floor of Rudder Tower.

Transportation

Students can purchase prepaid parking by the day, week, or month in Lot 100. The buses and parking lots have plenty of room and the buses provide service to the new teaching spaces.

Quarantine for Safety and COVID Testing

A number of students are needing to quarantine because of exposure to an individual diagnosed with COVID. As difficult as this is, please know that this is for your own safety and the safety of others. Unfortunately, a small number of individuals are choosing not to quarantine. Please understand that if you are discovered on campus during your quarantine period, you will receive an email from the Dean of Students indicating that coming to campus again will be a conduct violation. I hope all of you will choose to help keep the campus community safe. Our main COVID page provides information on what to do if you feel sick or are exposed to someone who has COVID. Students, faculty, and staff can register for a free COVID test here. The Beutel Student Health Service has additional tests that can be billed to your medical insurance with details available here. Thanks to each of you for your help, and I wish you well in your coursework as the midterms approach.

Sincerely,

Carol A. Fierke

Provost & Executive Vice President

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.