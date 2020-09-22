Advertisement

Best time to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is a massive effort to get millions to register to vote for the upcoming November elections. The last day to register is Oct. 5.
(WNDU)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day as millions of nonregistered voters have the opportunity to register for the upcoming November elections.

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss the registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

In a cumulative effort, volunteers and organizations across the country try and get nonvoters to register using coordinated field, technology, and media efforts.

Social media giant Facebook is pledging to register 4 million voters ahead of election day. Right now, the company is halfway to its goal with 2.5 million registrations on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users.

Google Doodle - National Voter Registration Day 2020
Google Doodle - National Voter Registration Day 2020(Source: Google)

Google’s Doodle will also help users register to vote.

If you haven’t registered to vote, the last day to register is Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beta churns up more rain, flooding threat continues along coast

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Central Texas Coast Monday night.

News

COVID in Context: Watch hospitalization rates declining in Brazos Valley

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The state keeps track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on a daily basis.

News

Selecting produce for the fall with Your Produce Man

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Fall is synonymous with bringing about a plentiful harvest, so next time you head to the store be sure not to limit yourself to just fall specific produce.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Prairie View A&M moves to remote operations due to Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Prairie View A&M University announced its moving to remote operations on Tuesday due to flooding from Tropical Storm Beta.

Local

Police say hit-and-run caused early morning accident on Southbound Highway 6

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Tennyson Guthrie
Early morning two-vehicle accident brought southbound highway six down to one lane.

News

Theft suspect who led authorities on high-speed chase through Robertson, Leon Counties in custody

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Authorities suspected Travis Barton was stealing copper from a cell tower site in Robertson County before leading police in a chase.

News

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall along the Central Texas Coast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Central Texas Coast Monday night.

News

Bryan firefighters lending a hand in CA fighting wildfires

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Texas A&M preparing for virtual Midnight Yell Friday

Updated: 12 hours ago