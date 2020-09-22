Best time to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day as millions of nonregistered voters have the opportunity to register for the upcoming November elections.

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss the registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

In a cumulative effort, volunteers and organizations across the country try and get nonvoters to register using coordinated field, technology, and media efforts.

Social media giant Facebook is pledging to register 4 million voters ahead of election day. Right now, the company is halfway to its goal with 2.5 million registrations on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger users.

Google Doodle - National Voter Registration Day 2020 (Source: Google)

Google’s Doodle will also help users register to vote.

If you haven’t registered to vote, the last day to register is Oct. 5.

