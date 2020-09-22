Bryan firefighters helping battle historic CA wildfires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Bryan firefighters are helping battle historic wildfires in California that continue spreading throughout the state.

Bryan Fire Lieutenant Todd Mack says he drove to Northern California on August 22 to assist firefighters from around the United States in the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

“We were there on the fire line for 21 days, and then a few days obviously for travel. When we get out there, you’re put on a 24-hour shift on, firefighting, and then a 24-hour shift off to rest,” said Mack.

He was the head of a Strike Team, leading five fire engines around the area. He says this experience fighting such unpredictable fires in California is helpful for any wildfires they may encounter in Texas.

“I think it helps because sometimes the fires are so severe there. They happen so quick with weather changes, that it helps you have even more awareness than you would here in Texas on how quick it can change,” said Mack. “It heightens your safety awareness, just to be cautious and pay attention, even though we do that in Texas. It’s just an extra awareness.”

Last week, three more firefighters from the Bryan Fire Department drove out to Southern California to help out with the fires burning down there.

This is all a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, a state-run program. The funds to send the four BFD members to California were paid for by California.

Mack says that in his 29 years of firefighting, there is nothing quite like fighting a wildfire, especially in California.

According to Cal Fire, there have been more than 7,900 wildfires this year, and more than 3.6 million acres burned.

Mack says after spending nearly a month with thousands of firefighters working to save homes and businesses, it’s something he will never forget.

“When you have someone from California come up and tell you ‘thanks for coming’ and ‘thanks for your service’ and then they tell you their own little story about what happened to their house, I think at that point, when you’re there, it makes you feel pretty good that you came to help, and you’re willing to do it again if you need,” said Mack.

