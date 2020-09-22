City of Bryan ready for the return of Aggie football

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We know that typical SEC football game can be in the neighborhood of $20 million economic impact."

That’s how Destination Bryan Executive Director, John Friebele, describes the impact of a normal football weekend in Bryan.

But that’s in a normal year, and this year is anything but.

Friebele says the impact will certainly be lessened with only 25% capacity at Kyle Field, but he says some is better than nothing.

“We’re ensuring that businesses have the resources they eed through Operation Restart,” Friebele explains, “Bryan is open for business.”

He says the city will follow both state and local guidelines no matter how many football fans we have come to town and he says he believes that can go on without a hitch.

He says the most valuable thing that Bryan offers to attract both visitors and residents is the Gameday Shuttle.

Friebele explains there will be a series of adjustments made to accommodate social distancing. For a complete list of those changes, click here.

But he says the biggest challenge will be balancing the urge to gether and rally support for A&M while maintaining social distancing.

“We want everybody to experience all the businesses we have,” Friebele says, “but we want them to be safe.”

He says these games couldn’t come soon enough.

“This pays mortgages, this pays bills, this helps people get by when everything was shut down,” Friebele explains “this is so important for our community.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.