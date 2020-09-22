Advertisement

City of Bryan ready for the return of Aggie football

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We know that typical SEC football game can be in the neighborhood of $20 million economic impact."

That’s how Destination Bryan Executive Director, John Friebele, describes the impact of a normal football weekend in Bryan.

But that’s in a normal year, and this year is anything but.

Friebele says the impact will certainly be lessened with only 25% capacity at Kyle Field, but he says some is better than nothing.

“We’re ensuring that businesses have the resources they eed through Operation Restart,” Friebele explains, “Bryan is open for business.”

He says the city will follow both state and local guidelines no matter how many football fans we have come to town and he says he believes that can go on without a hitch.

He says the most valuable thing that Bryan offers to attract both visitors and residents is the Gameday Shuttle.

Friebele explains there will be a series of adjustments made to accommodate social distancing. For a complete list of those changes, click here.

But he says the biggest challenge will be balancing the urge to gether and rally support for A&M while maintaining social distancing.

“We want everybody to experience all the businesses we have,” Friebele says, “but we want them to be safe.”

He says these games couldn’t come soon enough.

“This pays mortgages, this pays bills, this helps people get by when everything was shut down,” Friebele explains “this is so important for our community.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SARC getting stylish with “Maskerade”

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Help SARC fundraise by making a creative mask or buying a cool new one at their upcoming event.

News

Tropical Depression Beta keeps rain chance alive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Paige
Showers continue Tuesday night as Beta lingers in Southeast Texas.

News

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Education Foundation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Brenham ISD Education Foundation recently presented the district with a generous check.

News

New College Station ISD football guidelines: athletes in helmets, fans in masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
New football season guidelines in College Station ISD

Latest News

News

Local childcare facilities providing open spots for IL Texas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-person learners will go online for two weeks.

News

College Station hands-free driving ordinance going into effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of College Station is posting new signage this week: “PROHIBITED,” these signs read, “CELL PHONE USE, HANDS FREE ONLY. VIOLATORS SUBJECT TO FINE.”

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/22

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Texas A&M

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Local childcare facilities providing open spots for IL Texas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local childcare facilities are providing open spots for IL Texas families affected by the recent two-week campus closure.

Local

Texas A&M Random Testing Program finds positivity rate declining among students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The second round of the Random Testing Program at Texas A&M University, results showed a drop in the overall positivity rate from 3.2 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Texas A&M University officials.