Advertisement

College Station hands-free driving ordinance going into effect

(WSAZ)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is posting new signage this week: “PROHIBITED,” these signs read, “CELL PHONE USE, HANDS FREE ONLY. VIOLATORS SUBJECT TO FINE.”

Seven months after passing a new hands-free driving ordinance, implementation and enforcement will begin this fall. A 30-day grace period begins when all signs are posted, which police say they consider an “educational” time for drivers. However, when 30 days is up, violators can face a $25-500 fine.

“Technology has advanced and become much more of a normal tool that people use daily,” said Jeffrey Pearce, officer with College Station Police Department. “It’s also become a huge distraction while they’re driving. So, our main message here is ‘Don’t drive distracted; just drive safe.’”

The ordinance states that hands-on use of a phone while driving is prohibited, with the following exceptions:

- In an emergency

- While at a complete stop

- When you are selecting or changing music (an allowance required by state law)

Furthermore, operating GPS on your phone is allowed, but the phone must be mounted on the dash in this case.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

College Station PD clearing crash, asks motorists to avoid area

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station Police Department has tweeted that they are working a clearing a crash scene at Rock Prairie and Wellborn.

Coronavirus

Active cases at 680, half of new COVID-19 cases from young people

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Beta churns up more rain, flooding threat continues along coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Central Texas Coast Monday night.

News

Best time to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a massive effort to get millions of Americans to register to vote in the November election. The last day to register is Oct. 5.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Watch hospitalization rates declining in Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The state keeps track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on a daily basis.

News

Selecting produce for the fall with Your Produce Man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Fall is synonymous with bringing about a plentiful harvest, so next time you head to the store be sure not to limit yourself to just fall specific produce.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 22

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Prairie View A&M moves to remote operations due to Tropical Storm Beta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Prairie View A&M University announced its moving to remote operations on Tuesday due to flooding from Tropical Storm Beta.

Local

Police say hit-and-run caused early morning accident on Southbound Highway 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton and Tennyson Guthrie
Early morning two-vehicle accident brought southbound highway six down to one lane.

News

Theft suspect who led authorities on high-speed chase through Robertson, Leon Counties in custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Authorities suspected Travis Barton was stealing copper from a cell tower site in Robertson County before leading police in a chase.