College Station hands-free driving ordinance going into effect

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is posting new signage this week: “PROHIBITED,” these signs read, “CELL PHONE USE, HANDS FREE ONLY. VIOLATORS SUBJECT TO FINE.”

Seven months after passing a new hands-free driving ordinance, implementation and enforcement will begin this fall. A 30-day grace period begins when all signs are posted, which police say they consider an “educational” time for drivers. However, when 30 days is up, violators can face a $25-500 fine.

“Technology has advanced and become much more of a normal tool that people use daily,” said Jeffrey Pearce, officer with College Station Police Department. “It’s also become a huge distraction while they’re driving. So, our main message here is ‘Don’t drive distracted; just drive safe.’”

The ordinance states that hands-on use of a phone while driving is prohibited, with the following exceptions:

- In an emergency

- While at a complete stop

- When you are selecting or changing music (an allowance required by state law)

Furthermore, operating GPS on your phone is allowed, but the phone must be mounted on the dash in this case.

