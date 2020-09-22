College Station ready for Aggie Gameday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor Karl Mooney is ready for Aggie Football but he acknowledges that this year will definitely be different.

“There’s a shortened curve obviously,” Mooney explains, “because we’re going directly into the SEC season.”

He says he expects there to be a lot of interest in a game with high stakes to kick off the season. Mooney says there are still some unanswered questions.

“The bigger thing is there’s no tailgating on-campus,” Mooney says.

He says the biggest challenge will be enforcing social distancing.

Mooney says he hopes people will work with local law enforcement to abide social distancing rules. “Let’s educate first, give them a chance to comply," Mooney explains, "and hopefully we won’t have to go to the next step.”

He says the game is extremely important to the survival of local businesses."

“Football season is the equivalent of other businesses' Christmas,” Mooney says.

