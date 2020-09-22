COVID in Context: Watch hospitalization rates declining in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospitalization rates are on the decline in the Brazos Valley.

Trauma Service Area N consists of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. The state keeps track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on a daily basis.

Below is the daily hospitalization metric Aug. 16 - Sep. 20, per the state’s website.

TSA N Hospitalization Data (KBTX)

