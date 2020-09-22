Advertisement

COVID in Context: Watch hospitalization rates declining in Brazos Valley

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospitalization rates are on the decline in the Brazos Valley.

Trauma Service Area N consists of Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. The state keeps track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on a daily basis.

Below is the daily hospitalization metric Aug. 16 - Sep. 20, per the state’s website.

TSA N Hospitalization Data
TSA N Hospitalization Data(KBTX)

Watch COVID in Context Monday-Fridays on Brazos Valley This Morning 4:30-7:00 a.m. on KBTX.

