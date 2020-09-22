IL Texas campus closed for two weeks after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The IL Texas College Station campus will be closed for the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to a letter from Thomas Seaberry, the Deputy Superintendent of School Leadership.

In a letter to families, he says an employee on the campus has tested positive for the virus. “Because this employee was in close contact - as defined by the CDC - with many members of our campus staff, we have made the decision to close the campus for the next 14 calendar days,” said Seaberry.

According to the letter, all students will be transitioned to online learning. Seaberry says there will be no students or staff on campus while they work to disinfect and sanitize the entire building.

In August, classes at IL Texas were canceled for one day after a positive case was confirmed on campus. The school was temporarily closed for deep cleaning.

