Local childcare facilities providing open spots for IL Texas families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The recent campus closure of IL Texas has local businesses like Kiddie Academy doing what they can to help with the last-minute changes.

“Obviously it’s only for two weeks but we don’t know, there’s not many families that can take two weeks off to take care of that,” said Bryan Van Dyck Owner of Kiddie Academy.

Kiddie Academy in College Station will offer open spots to IL Texas students in their virtual learning classroom.

“We’ll have people that are helping them, making sure they’re logging into their classes, making sure they’re attending them, making sure they’re staying engaged,” said Van Dyck. “We’ll be taking their temperatures, we’ll be doing screening forms, we’ll be doing all the same protocols we’ve been doing since March not only for our families that we already have enrolled but also the IL families that will be coming.”

IL Texas notified parents Saturday that due to a COVID-19 positive case the campus would close for two weeks. Giving parents like Jessica Williams three days to make arrangements for her in-person learner.

“As soon as they have a suspected case let us know, give us a heads up, like ‘We’re not for sure yet but this might happen on these days,’ and then we have a little more time to prepare,” said Williams.

This is the second time the campus has closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Parents like Amy Brymer say this is one of the reasons why she chose to continue online learning for her student this year.

“I just kind of figured things were going to get shut down at some point because somebody at some point was going to test positive so I figured stay online to make it an easier transition,” said Brymer.

Both parents say in a school year of uncertainty communication is key.

“I think the school is doing a great job they really are working to keep the kids safe and stopping the spread but there’s a lot of frustrations on both ends,” said Williams.

“It’s been tough, luckily we’ve got a wonderful staff not just administrators but teachers as well that are very easily accessible,” said Brymer.

Hillcrest Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out has open spots for IL Texas students during the school day on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information call 979-776-0533 or email mdo@hillcrestfamily.org

College Station Kiddie Academy has open spots Monday through Friday. For more information call (979) 690-5771

