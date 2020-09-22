Advertisement

Man who led authorities on high-speed chase through Robertson, Leon Counties in custody

Authorities suspected Travis Barton was stealing copper from a cell tower site in Robertson County before leading police in a chase.
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A man who led multiple law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Robertson and Leon County last week is in custody.

Travis Barton is currently in the Robertson County jail and is being charged with evading arrest and hold for a felony to appear out of Fremont County, Colorado. A bond has not been set at this time.

According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, deputies suspected Barton of stealing copper from a cell tower site in Robertson County. When they approached him early Friday morning, he fled away in his vehicle.

Leon County Sherrif Kevin Ellis says that deputies deployed spike strips that punctured the tires to Barton’s vehicle before crashing into a sign in Centerville. Sheriff Yezak said that DPS then shot at the vehicle, shooting Barton in the finger. He was taken to the Madisonville hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being booked into the Robertson County jail on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

