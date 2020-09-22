Advertisement

Navasota, Yoakum football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won’t be playing football this Friday night, according to Stu Musick, Navasota ISD Superintendent.

“Yoakum had some COVID cases and was forced to cancel our game for this week," said Musick. " We have tried the past two days to find a replacement game, but could not find one that wasn’t 5-7 hours away.  So, we have canceled our game for this Friday night.”

But, that doesn’t mean Navasota won’t be playing any football this week, the Freshmen and JV teams will still play their scheduled games.

Thursday Sept. 24

  • Freshman A Team to play Cameron at 5 p.m.
    • Rattler Stadium
  • JV against Huffman at 6:30 p.m.
    • Rattler Stadium
  • Freshman B Team to play Anderson at 5 p.m.
    • Anderson

Thursday, September 24 Football Schedule Update: Rattler Stadium will be the location for the Freshman A Team to play...

Posted by Navasota ISD on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Sports

Southland releases Spring 2021 football schedule

The Southland Conference announced plans Tuesday to resume football championship competition in the spring semester, giving the Sam Houston Bearkats their first look at a revised schedule after the postponement of fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ezimako named Blinn women’s basketball team’s Don Wilhelm Award winner

After leading the Blinn College women’s basketball team on offense and defense, sophomore guard Kristine Ezimako (Spring) was named the 2020 Don Wilhelm Award winner as the Buccaneers' most valuable player.

Soccer Home Opener Postponed

A positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent quarantines for those in direct contact postpones Aggie Soccer’s home opener, set for Sunday, Sept. 27 against Auburn, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

Aggies ready for some return to ‘normalcy’ ahead of kick-off

Aggies ready for some return to ‘normalcy’ ahead of kick-off

It’s officially game week for Texas A&M football, and according to Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies can feel it. It was a longer off-season than normal, and the Aggies say it feels great to now turn their attention to their week one opponent.

Hutton Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

Aggies caught off guard, but are understanding of teammates Ausbon and Hines opting-out

It’s finally game week for Texas A&M football as they prepare to host Vanderbilt on Saturday. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies will be down a few players after the recent decisions to opt-out from Linebacker Anthony Hines and Wide Receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

Texas A&M Announces 2020 Ellis Field Match Day Experience Updates

n preparation for the return of Aggie Soccer, Texas A&M has established a reduced-capacity, distanced-seating plan designed to host fans at Ellis Field as safely as possible while focusing on the recommended health protocols and risk mitigation tactics for the well-being of student-athletes, fans and staff.

Bombers Welcome Back Head Coach James Dillard for 2021 Season

The Brazos Valley Bombers are pleased to officially welcome back James Dillard as Head Coach for the upcoming 2021 season. Recently named TCL South Division Manager of the Year, Dillard will continue to lead the team in defending the Championship Title.