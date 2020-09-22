Navasota, Yoakum football game canceled due to COVID-19 cases
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won’t be playing football this Friday night, according to Stu Musick, Navasota ISD Superintendent.
“Yoakum had some COVID cases and was forced to cancel our game for this week," said Musick. " We have tried the past two days to find a replacement game, but could not find one that wasn’t 5-7 hours away. So, we have canceled our game for this Friday night.”
But, that doesn’t mean Navasota won’t be playing any football this week, the Freshmen and JV teams will still play their scheduled games.
Thursday Sept. 24
- Freshman A Team to play Cameron at 5 p.m.
- Rattler Stadium
- JV against Huffman at 6:30 p.m.
- Rattler Stadium
- Freshman B Team to play Anderson at 5 p.m.
- Anderson
