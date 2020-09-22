New College Station ISD football guidelines: athletes in helmets, fans in masks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The football field will look the same but the stands won’t. College Station ISD has released its new coronavirus game day guidelines ahead of College Station High School’s first home game on Friday against Hutto High School.

According to Ernest “Buddy” Reed, Athletic Director for CSISD, all spectators over the age of 10 will be required to wear face coverings. All fans will undergo COVID-19 symptom screenings and fans will have assigned seating in the stands.

Reid says these protocols were put into place to adhere to the standards set forth by the High School Sports-University Interscholastic League (UIL). Reed also says the UIL has sternly warned districts that failure to comply with rules could result in the suspension of UIL activities at a particular school.

There will also be limited seating at games to adhere to social distancing guidelines recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Tickets will be released to students and parents of student athletes first.

College Station ISD has also released a statement on how it plans on selling tickets to the games which can be found on the district’s website.

For questions regarding ticket sales you can email College Station ISD.

The district also notes that UIL will allow live streaming of football games for the first time. Information on live streaming can be found here.

