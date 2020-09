PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KBTX) - Prairie View A&M University announced its moving to remote operations on Tuesday due to flooding from Tropical Storm Beta.

According to the University’s twitter, “classes will continue online as scheduled.”

PVAMU will move to remote operations today due to flooding associated with Tropical Storm Beta. — Prairie View A&M (@PVAMU) September 22, 2020

