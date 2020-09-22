Advertisement

Restaurant and businesses can start operating at 75% capacity

The looser restrictions also mean hospitals can offer elective procedures and nursing homes can reopen visitations with certain standards.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -COVID-19 restrictions have started to loosen for restaurants and businesses. On Monday, they could open at 75% capacity.

At TX Burger in College Station increasing capacity is welcomed news.

“We’re super excited to have more of our customers in at one time, but we’re still focused on keeping people separated as much as possible and sanitation to the max,” said Landon Watt, the general manager of TX Burger and Carter’s Burger.

Watt says it only means adding two to three more tables, but it will make a big difference.

“During a busy dinner rush or a lunch run it’s significant, so 2 to 3 tables here they come,” said Watt.

At Caffe Capri in Downtown Bryan, owner Rami Cerone says it won’t make much of a difference for him because of the size of his restaurant.

“We’re such a small restaurant to keep the six-foot distancing we’re doing every other booth, but we can’t do the tables because they’d be closer than six feet,” said Cerone.

Cerone says they will be able to host more banquets now.

“March and April were our huge banquet months and we missed those this year, so any banquet we can say ‘yes’ to is a huge plus to the bottom line,” said Cerone.

The looser restrictions also mean hospitals can offer elective procedures and nursing homes can reopen visitations with certain standards.

