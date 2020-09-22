Advertisement

SARC getting stylish with “Maskerade”

Make a mask to enter in their
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) is getting the word out about an upcoming event that takes a fun twist on the pandemic’s newest fashion trend.

Masks are just about everywhere and so the leaders of SARC decided to use them to have some fun while getting the word out about the center and all of the resources, tools, and support they provide.

“It’s very unfortunate that sexual assault is continuing to be pervasive in our society,” says Lauren Carroll, Executive Director of SARC.

She says this is just a fun way for people to get involved and find out what SARC is all about.

So what is it?

SARC is collecting masks from all over the United States to auction off on October 15th, from 6:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. online.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to funding important resources for sexual assault survivors through SARC.

Caroll says the funding will be a much needed boost for the organization as they, much like other non-profits, have struggled during the pandemic.

“Sexual assault survivors need to know that we are here for them,” Carroll says.

If you would like to get involved or enter a mask of your own, you can find all the details here.

You can donate to SARC by clicking here.

