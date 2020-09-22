Selecting produce for the fall with Your Produce Man

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is officially here, and “Your Produce Man," Michael Marks says there are various vegetables available you can use now to elevate your fall meals. Fall is synonymous with bringing about a plentiful harvest, so next time you head out to your local market or grocery store, don’t get stuck with just traditional fall produce or dishes.

For example, salads aren’t just for summertime.

“This time of year is one of the best times of year for all of the lettuces," said Marks, “because you have several growing regions in production, which is why you have such great prices.”

When selecting lettuce at the store, Marks recommends holding it up and if the lettuce leaves “stand like a soldier," that means it is ideal for purchase.

Another vegetable Marks recommends is celery. He says it’s a great addition to salads, stews, and soups.

See step-by-step instruction from Marks on how to select celery:

Marks also has advice on how to extend the life on celery, which can be seen here.

Nutritious greens like collard greens and kale are other produce that Marks suggests.

“You know it is really interesting, greens are the fifth most nutritious vegetable grown on planet Earth,” said Marks.

Keeping all of this in mind, Mark still suggests cooking the fall classics, but he recommends adding in a little bit of spice to mix things up.

“I want you to use chili peppers, and the chili pepper I am always going to go to is every time is the pasilla pepper," said Marks. “This pepper by far is one of my favorite chili peppers of all time. Whenever the recipe calls for bell pepper, substitute it for the pasilla pepper.”

