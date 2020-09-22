Soccer Home Opener Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – A positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent quarantines for those in direct contact postpones Aggie Soccer’s home opener, set for Sunday, Sept. 27 against Auburn, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday. The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force. The two teams will explore an alternate date to play. Texas A&M returns to action on Sunday, October 4 when they travel to Fayetteville to play the Arkansas Razorbacks. The home opener is now set for Sunday, October 11 with a match against the Florida Gators with a start time of 1 p.m.

Following the schedule adjustment, tickets will now be delivered to season ticket holders the week of the first home match.