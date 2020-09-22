Advertisement

Steakhouse chain Sizzler files for bankruptcy amid pandemic

Sizzler, one of America's first steakhouse chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its 14 company-owned restaurants amid the pandemic.
Sizzler, one of America's first steakhouse chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its 14 company-owned restaurants amid the pandemic.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sizzler USA, one of America’s first casual restaurant chains, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing covers Sizzler’s 14 company-owned restaurants, not its international locations or more than 90 franchised restaurants in the U.S.

Sizzler President Chris Perkins said in a statement: “Our current financial state is a direct consequence of the pandemic’s economic impact due to long-term indoor dining closures and landlords' refusal to provide necessary rent abatements.”

Sizzler said it’s using the bankruptcy process to reduce debt and renegotiate its leases.

Sizzler was founded in 1958 with the goal of letting everyone enjoy a “great steak dinner at an affordable price.”

Once a pioneer in the industry, it has lost favor to newer rivals like Applebee’s and TGI Fridays.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor case: Louisville police prep to 'ensure public safety' as city awaits decision

Updated: moments ago
|
Louisville police chief: "We've all heard the rumors. We all know something is coming" in Breonna Taylor decision.

Coronavirus

Fauci: The idea of 200K deaths is 'sobering'

Updated: moments ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls the notion of 200,000 deaths "sobering."

National Politics

Romney voices support for Supreme Court nominee vote

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, joined other Republicans on Tuesday in supporting the vote for a replacement for late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Beta churns up more rain, flooding threat continues along coast

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Central Texas Coast Monday night.

National

GRAPHIC: Utah police release footage after officers shoot 13-year-old boy

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sophia Eppolito and Lindsay Whitehurst Associated Press
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released Monday showed.

Latest News

News

Best time to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a massive effort to get millions of Americans to register to vote in the November election. The last day to register is Oct. 5.

National

Powerful blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A powerful explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear.

News

COVID in Context: Watch hospitalization rates declining in Brazos Valley

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The state keeps track of how many COVID-19 patients are hospitalized on a daily basis.

National

TikTok says coordinated attack behind suicide clip uploads

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The users were “splicing it, editing it and cutting it in different ways” and then making new accounts to help spread it.

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

National

Department releases video in police shooting of autistic teen

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him hospital mental-health treatment and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released Monday showed.