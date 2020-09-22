Advertisement

Texas A&M Baseball begins fall practices

Texas A&M baseball practices at Olsen Field at the start of the spring 2020 season.
Texas A&M baseball practices at Olsen Field at the start of the spring 2020 season.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Baseball started fall practices this week. The Aggies held their first official practice since COVID-19 shut down their season over six months ago.

A&M returns a lot of experience including guys that have opted to come back for an “extra” senior year after last season was cut short. Head Coach Rob Childress said it’s a little different feeling this fall, and the Aggies are even more excited than normal to be back.

“So many times when you go through a fall, you feel like, I’ve just got to get through the fall. Especially if you’re an older guy. But you can just feel the opening day intent, not just from our freshmen that are going out for their first official practice yesterday, but from the older guys as well. They’re just excited to be together, and I feel that in everything that we’re doing. It’s not just lets get through it. Lets have some fun with it and enjoy the moment that we have together,” said Childress.

“Man, it was awesome. Just getting the whole group back together. We have a good nucleus coming back, and then with the influx of new talent coming in, it was cool to be on the field with everybody and see what kind of skills everybody can possess,” said Junior Infielder Bryce Blaum.

With so many returners and a good mix of younger players on the roster, The Aggies said there’s a lot of competition right now battling for starting spots.

