Texas A&M preparing for virtual Midnight Yell Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is preparing for its first game day of the 2020 season, including Midnight Yell.

Like many of the Aggie traditions this year, Midnight Yell will not look the same. The entire event can only be experienced by students online.

The only students allowed in the stadium will be the Aggie Band, Yell Leaders, and members of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry.

Head Yell Leader Keller Cox says although this year may look a little bit different, it’s still an important tradition for Aggies.

“We are hoping to see if this is even a possibility to have Midnight Yell with students this year. So we are going to do it as if we are doing one with students,” said Cox. “So we are going to work out all the kinks.”

Update regarding Midnight Yell from Head Yell Leader, Keller Cox.#BTHOvanderbilt pic.twitter.com/ODzgDmCGUx — Texas A&M Yell Leaders (@TAMUyell) September 21, 2020

As to when students will be allowed back into the stadium, that remains up in the air. Cox says they are watching the number of COVID-19 cases closely and will only make changes if allowed by both the university and Governor Greg Abbott.

For now, the university will also be only allowing 25% capacity at Saturday’s home-opener against Vanderbilt. To abide by CDC guidelines, they are taking many precautions to keep everyone safe.

.@RossBjorkAD shares with the #12thMan what the Kyle Field Fan Experience will look like in the latest edition of his Monthly Yell.#GigEmhttps://t.co/OwNtl0utq3 — Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.