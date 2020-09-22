Texas A&M warns of reported sexual assaults happening off-campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University’s Title IX Office has issued a warning to students after receiving anonymous reports of possible sexual assaults occurring off-campus involving alcohol or other incapacitating narcotics such as rohypnol, ketamine, and GHB.

The email notice was sent out Sunday evening and said law enforcement officials were following-up on the tips and are actively investigating the reports.

Individuals with information about this type of incident, or any other sexual misconduct in the campus community, should notify the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and/or the University Police Department at (979) 845-2345.

“These types of behaviors are crimes and are never the fault of the person assaulted,” said Kevin P. McGinnis, Texas A&M’s Chief Risk, Ethics, and Compliance Officer. “Texas A&M takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously."

No other details about the reports were immediately released by school officials, but all students are being encouraged to remain alert and practice the following safety tips:

Don’t drink from a can or bottle that you didn’t open yourself

Avoid punch bowls or drinks that are being passed in a group setting

Do use your own cup with a lid and a straw

Don’t let someone else buy you a drink. Instead, go to the bar to order your own drink and watch it being made

Don’t leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink to dance, talk to friends, or use the restroom, throw it out and get a new one

If your drink has unusual taste or appearance, like a salty taste or unexplained residue, throw it out

Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times

If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency

Support, resources, and options are available through the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and on the Title IX Office website titleix.tamu.edu.

