Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Education Foundation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham ISD Education Foundation works hard behind the scenes to help meet the needs of Brenham students.

Today they presented the district with a check for nearly $80,000.

That money will go to purchasing more equipment to help students and teachers connect more effectively while virtually learning.

Brenham faculty and staff say it’s so encouraging to receive support from the community during this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.