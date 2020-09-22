Advertisement

Tropical Depression Beta keeps rain chance alive

Passing showers possible through Wednesday
Tropical Depression Beta forecast to become a remnant low by Thursday.
Tropical Depression Beta forecast to become a remnant low by Thursday.(KBTX)
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Beta continues to crawl across Southeast Texas Tuesday helping to keep the rain chances in the picture through Wednesday evening. While not an organized tropical system since making landfall Monday night, it continues to pose a heavy rain threat for portions of the Texas Coast as it scoops up tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Beta had become nearly stationary after landfall which allowed for heavy rain to fall over the same areas repeatedly for several hours owing to the higher rainfall totals seen between Galveston and Houston. Since Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Beta was able to pick up a bit more forward speed -- though still very slow -- and will continue to speed up a bit more Tuesday night into Wednesday which will eventually shift the flash flooding threat into Louisiana and portions of the Southeast.

Beta's heavy rainfall shifts the threat for flash flooding east of the Brazos Valley Wednesday.
Beta's heavy rainfall shifts the threat for flash flooding east of the Brazos Valley Wednesday.(KBTX)

As of Tuesday afternoon, some folks had picked up over 3″ of rain across the southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley. Meanwhile, the northern zones have struggled to find 0.5″ of rain in rain gauges since Beta made landfall.

More rain is expected to fall across the Brazos Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. The highest rainfall totals are expected to fall south of the Brazos Valley, but our southern counties may pick up an additional 1″ to 2″ of rain if a steady band sets up which would make efficient use of the tropical moisture on hand overnight.

While flooding is not a major concern for the Brazos Valley, the rainfall since Sunday in addition to what may fall through Wednesday morning may keep ponding on the roadways. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties until 7am Wednesday as the heavy rain threat shifts west to east overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7am Wednesday 9/23.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7am Wednesday 9/23.(KBTX)

Conditions will start to improve as we step into a drier Wednesday with a few wrap around showers possible as Beta scoots out of East Texas and into Louisiana. The breeze kicks up a bit as this happens, but by this point, we are really clearing out the rain and headed into a dry back half of the week.

A few isolated showers remain possible throughout Wednesday, and a mix of cloud cover will aid in keeping afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 70s.
A few isolated showers remain possible throughout Wednesday, and a mix of cloud cover will aid in keeping afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 70s.(KBTX)

We will welcome more fall-like weather back to the Brazos Valley through Friday and high pressure building in which should keep weekend plans dry and afternoons back in the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SARC getting stylish with “Maskerade”

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Help SARC fundraise by making a creative mask or buying a cool new one at their upcoming event.

News

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD Education Foundation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Brenham ISD Education Foundation recently presented the district with a generous check.

News

New College Station ISD football guidelines: athletes in helmets, fans in masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
New football season guidelines in College Station ISD

News

Local childcare facilities providing open spots for IL Texas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-person learners will go online for two weeks.

Latest News

News

College Station hands-free driving ordinance going into effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of College Station is posting new signage this week: “PROHIBITED,” these signs read, “CELL PHONE USE, HANDS FREE ONLY. VIOLATORS SUBJECT TO FINE.”

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/22

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Texas A&M

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Local childcare facilities providing open spots for IL Texas families

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local childcare facilities are providing open spots for IL Texas families affected by the recent two-week campus closure.

Local

Texas A&M Random Testing Program finds positivity rate declining among students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The second round of the Random Testing Program at Texas A&M University, results showed a drop in the overall positivity rate from 3.2 percent to 1.6 percent, according to Texas A&M University officials.

News

Aggies told to expect a shortened Spring Break next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A&M says a small number of students possibly exposed to COVID-19 are choosing not to quarantine.