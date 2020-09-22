Tropical Depression Beta keeps rain chance alive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Beta continues to crawl across Southeast Texas Tuesday helping to keep the rain chances in the picture through Wednesday evening. While not an organized tropical system since making landfall Monday night, it continues to pose a heavy rain threat for portions of the Texas Coast as it scoops up tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Beta had become nearly stationary after landfall which allowed for heavy rain to fall over the same areas repeatedly for several hours owing to the higher rainfall totals seen between Galveston and Houston. Since Tuesday morning, Tropical Depression Beta was able to pick up a bit more forward speed -- though still very slow -- and will continue to speed up a bit more Tuesday night into Wednesday which will eventually shift the flash flooding threat into Louisiana and portions of the Southeast.

Beta's heavy rainfall shifts the threat for flash flooding east of the Brazos Valley Wednesday. (KBTX)

As of Tuesday afternoon, some folks had picked up over 3″ of rain across the southwestern portions of the Brazos Valley. Meanwhile, the northern zones have struggled to find 0.5″ of rain in rain gauges since Beta made landfall.

PinPoint Radar *estimated* rainfall across the Brazos Valley & Southeast Texas, from 8am Sunday - 1pm Tuesday #Beta pic.twitter.com/RMCey6EQ49 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 22, 2020

More rain is expected to fall across the Brazos Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. The highest rainfall totals are expected to fall south of the Brazos Valley, but our southern counties may pick up an additional 1″ to 2″ of rain if a steady band sets up which would make efficient use of the tropical moisture on hand overnight.

As rainfall from #Beta continues into the evening and overnight hours, here's a general idea of how much more rain could fall over the Brazos Valley.



Ground is saturated, but most of this should be light / steady enough to keep flood concerns at bay #bcstx https://t.co/XnP3TqkxTM pic.twitter.com/eOpfBT3B8O — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 22, 2020

While flooding is not a major concern for the Brazos Valley, the rainfall since Sunday in addition to what may fall through Wednesday morning may keep ponding on the roadways. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties until 7am Wednesday as the heavy rain threat shifts west to east overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7am Wednesday 9/23. (KBTX)

Conditions will start to improve as we step into a drier Wednesday with a few wrap around showers possible as Beta scoots out of East Texas and into Louisiana. The breeze kicks up a bit as this happens, but by this point, we are really clearing out the rain and headed into a dry back half of the week.

A few isolated showers remain possible throughout Wednesday, and a mix of cloud cover will aid in keeping afternoon temperatures into the mid and upper 70s. (KBTX)

We will welcome more fall-like weather back to the Brazos Valley through Friday and high pressure building in which should keep weekend plans dry and afternoons back in the mid and upper 80s.

