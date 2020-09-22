Advertisement

Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall along the Central Texas Coast

Scattered showers and storms are likely locally through Wednesday morning.
Tropical Storm Beta made landfall near the South end of Matagorda Peninsula Monday night
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Beta made landfall along the Central Texas Coast, between Matagorda and Port O’Connor, Monday night. At 11pm, the following bulletin was released by the National Hurricane Center:

Bands of heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds battered the Texas Coast Monday with additional rounds of showers and storms expected to continue sliding out of the Gulf of Mexico through the overnight hours. Flooding was reported throughout parts of Southwest Houston Monday night. A Flash Flood Warning was in effect from I-10 near Katy to Port Bolivar.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Beta as of the 11pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Beta
Location:5 miles north of Port O’Connor, TX
Maximum Sustained Winds:45 mph
Movement:NW at 3 mph
Minimum Central Pressure:999 mb

Beta is expected to stall slightly inland early Tuesday before making a sharp turn to the northeast by Tuesday evening. The current forecast track leads the system along the upper Texas Coast, weakening into a tropical depression by Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Beta | 10pm Monday Forecast
Tropical Storm Beta | 10pm Monday Forecast(KBTX)

Though the majority of the Brazos Valley sits to the north of the official forecast cone for Tropical Storm Beta, scattered showers and storms are likely through the overnight hours Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Austin, Waller and Montgomery Counties through Wednesday morning.

By the time all is said and done with Beta, rainfall totals of 0.5″ - 1″ are possible in areas across the Brazos Valley with localized totals between 2″ and 4″ a possibility in the watch area

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center of Tropical Storm Beta.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Aransas to Sabine Pass, TX including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, LA.

