56 new COVID-19 cases, 672 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 56 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 672 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 59 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,447 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

75 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 674 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 232 active probable cases and there have been 442 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,178. There have been 63,551 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 38 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 450

77802: 440

77803: 1,344

77807: 304

77808: 236

77840: 1,958

77845: 1,332

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 23 483 Brazos 672 6,178 Burleson 34 328 Grimes 85 1,075 Houston 13 420 Lee 19 218 Leon 37 233 Madison 23 717 Milam 18 488 Montgomery 1,569 10,711 Robertson 44 296 San Jacinto 4 226 Trinity 3 194 Walker 973 4,183 Waller 110 830 Washington 53 628

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 449 staffed hospital beds with 161 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 13 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 23 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 483 total cases and 451 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 328 total cases, and 288 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 85 active cases. There have been 1,075 total cases, 959 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 420 total cases of COVID-19. There are 13 active cases and 224 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 218 cases, with 185 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 37 active cases. The county has 233 total cases, with 190 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 23 active cases. The county has a total of 717 cases with 688 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 488 total cases and 470 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,569 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,711 total cases and 7,153 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 138 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 44 active COVID-19 cases, with 296 total cases. Currently, 248 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 226 cases with 213 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 194 total cases with 184 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,183 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 973 cases are active in the community and 1,192 are recovered community cases. 2,018 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 110 active cases of COVID-19. There are 830 total cases and 720 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 628 total cases with 527 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 285 active cases on Sept. 20.

Currently, the university has reported 1,447 positive cases, 10.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 20, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 87,317 active cases and 613,896 recoveries. There have been 716,207 total cases reported and 5,667,732 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,994 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 137,946 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 22 at 4:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

