A&M Officials optimistic about mask compliance at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, is a man with a plan. Quite literally.

With a number of questions still remaining before Saturday’s home game against Vanderbilt, we sat down with Bjork to find out how prepared Texas A&M officials were for whatever problems they may encounter.

“We’re really confident in all of our protocols and all the procedures that have taken place," Bjork explains.

He says he and his team are ready to enforce the mask mandate explaining that there will be a large presence from ushers, security, and athletics staff members to remind people to mask up.

“We really just want to use a common-sense approach,” Bjork says, “I think the core values the spirit of Aggies, they’re rule followers. So let’s follow the rules, let’s wear the mask.”

But he says they have plans in place in case of blatant non-compliance. Bjork says he doesn’t anticipate that becoming an issue but says the crew at Kyle Field knows what to do if push comes to shove.

Bjork also explained why the university is not screening fans for COVID-19 before entering Kyle Field.

“We just thought that you would get a lot of false indication on the temperature scanning,” Bjork says.

He says there are just too many ways that temperature could be synthetically altered both on purpose and by accident. On top of that, Bjork explains that temperature checking would not catch the most dangerous possible spreaders: asymptomatic carriers.

Watch the full interview above.

