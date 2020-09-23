B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual B/CS Christmas parade will not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday in a social media post.

According to the post, the decision was made due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, financial concerns of sponsors and the health and safety of citizens as well as parade attendees.

Organizers hope that the long-standing, community tradition will have a safe and healthy return in 2021.

Bah humbug, the BCS Christmas Parade is canceled for 2020. Sadly, given the uncertainty of the pandemic, financial... Posted by B/CS Christmas Parade on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.