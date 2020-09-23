B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic
Organizers hope to return in 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual B/CS Christmas parade will not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers made the announcement Tuesday in a social media post.
According to the post, the decision was made due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, financial concerns of sponsors and the health and safety of citizens as well as parade attendees.
Organizers hope that the long-standing, community tradition will have a safe and healthy return in 2021.
