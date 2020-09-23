Advertisement

B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic

Organizers hope to return in 2021
B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic
B/CS Christmas Parade canceled due to pandemic(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual B/CS Christmas parade will not happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Tuesday in a social media post.

According to the post, the decision was made due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, financial concerns of sponsors and the health and safety of citizens as well as parade attendees.

Organizers hope that the long-standing, community tradition will have a safe and healthy return in 2021.

Bah humbug, the BCS Christmas Parade is canceled for 2020. Sadly, given the uncertainty of the pandemic, financial...

Posted by B/CS Christmas Parade on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PATRICK SVITEK
State party chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and members of the Texas Legislature were among those who filed the suit against Abbott.

News

New online math program for Texas students learning at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
When schools went to online learning in the spring, organization Great Minds found kids weren’t getting consistent access to instruction or getting to talk about math.

National

Kentucky grand jury indicts one officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
A grand jury in Kentucky has announced charges against one officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

New restaurant in Caldwell brings deeper meaning to soul food

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“You can taste the love.”

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 9/23

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Police say Bryan man selling drugs from motel room

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Officers say they saw the suspect come out of the motel room on South Texas Avenue several times and make quick stops to parked cars.

State

Texas girl, 3, named in Amber Alert found safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 3-year-old Texas girl for whom an Amber Alert was issued after the car in which she was sitting was stolen from outside of a store early Wednesday has been found safe.

Coronavirus

56 new COVID-19 cases, 672 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

The five most common—and potentially dangerous—car seat mistakes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Texas A&M AgriLife’s Passenger Safety Division is urging parents to ensure their children’s safety on the road.