Beta rain: How much we saw in the Brazos Valley
Sharp drop off from south to north
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beta brought a wide variety of rain across the Brazos Valley since we first saw showers on Sunday. Much of this rain fell during the day on Tuesday, with a few seeing rain all the way through Wednesday morning.
Generally, the Brazos Valley saw less than 4-inch totals. Just south of town, a narrow swatch of radar-estimated 15-inch totals carried from Pearland into Southwest Houston, where flooding was greatest.
Widespread flooding in the greater Houston area quickly turned to a more-than-decent soaking across our southern counties. Here are the official totals and some of your measurements since Sunday.
- Wixon Valley - 0.8″
- Carlos - 2.05″
- Sealy - 7.24″
- SW Bellville - 5.03″
- Northern Navasota - 3.1″
- Tomball - 2.4″
- Willis - 1.92″
- Livingston - 1.62″
- Oakhurst - 2.85″
- Groveton - 2.52″
- NE Huntsville - 1.08″
- S Somerville - 1.24″
- Southwest Brenham - 3.5″
Have a rainfall total to report? Send your Weather Watcher totals since Sunday to weather@kbtx.com
