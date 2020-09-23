Beta rain: How much we saw in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beta brought a wide variety of rain across the Brazos Valley since we first saw showers on Sunday. Much of this rain fell during the day on Tuesday, with a few seeing rain all the way through Wednesday morning.

Generally, the Brazos Valley saw less than 4-inch totals. Just south of town, a narrow swatch of radar-estimated 15-inch totals carried from Pearland into Southwest Houston, where flooding was greatest.

Widespread flooding in the greater Houston area quickly turned to a more-than-decent soaking across our southern counties. Here are the official totals and some of your measurements since Sunday.

Wixon Valley - 0.8″

Carlos - 2.05″

Sealy - 7.24″

SW Bellville - 5.03″

Northern Navasota - 3.1″

Tomball - 2.4″

Willis - 1.92″

Livingston - 1.62″

Oakhurst - 2.85″

Groveton - 2.52″

NE Huntsville - 1.08″

S Somerville - 1.24″

Southwest Brenham - 3.5″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send your Weather Watcher totals since Sunday to weather@kbtx.com

Wednesday Morning Live Weather Update Beta is moving away from the Brazos Valley and changes are on the way! Here's the latest on the forecast. Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.