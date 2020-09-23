Advertisement

Beta rain: How much we saw in the Brazos Valley

Sharp drop off from south to north
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley at some of our official measuring stations since this past Sunday.
Rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley at some of our official measuring stations since this past Sunday.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley and Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beta brought a wide variety of rain across the Brazos Valley since we first saw showers on Sunday. Much of this rain fell during the day on Tuesday, with a few seeing rain all the way through Wednesday morning.

Generally, the Brazos Valley saw less than 4-inch totals. Just south of town, a narrow swatch of radar-estimated 15-inch totals carried from Pearland into Southwest Houston, where flooding was greatest.

Widespread flooding in the greater Houston area quickly turned to a more-than-decent soaking across our southern counties. Here are the official totals and some of your measurements since Sunday.

  • Wixon Valley - 0.8″
  • Carlos - 2.05″
  • Sealy - 7.24″
  • SW Bellville - 5.03″
  • Northern Navasota - 3.1″
  • Tomball - 2.4″
  • Willis - 1.92″
  • Livingston - 1.62″
  • Oakhurst - 2.85″
  • Groveton - 2.52″
  • NE Huntsville - 1.08″
  • S Somerville - 1.24″
  • Southwest Brenham - 3.5″

Have a rainfall total to report? Send your Weather Watcher totals since Sunday to weather@kbtx.com

Wednesday Morning Live Weather Update

Beta is moving away from the Brazos Valley and changes are on the way! Here's the latest on the forecast.

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The five most common—and potentially dangerous—car seat mistakes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Texas A&M AgriLife’s Passenger Safety Division is urging parents to ensure their children’s safety on the road.

News

Bryan ISD prepares for the start of football season

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Schools across the Brazos Valley have already returned to the gridiron, but Bryan ISD teams will get to start their football season this week.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Was there a spike of cases after Labor Day?

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Public health officials say the case lag is about two weeks after an event or holiday that might have contributed to the virus’s spread.

News

Remnants of Beta leave Texas, drying trend begins

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Flooding threat shifts east of Texas, sunshine eventually returns

Latest News

News

Law enforcement responds to home in College Station neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte and Rusty Surette
Plainclothes officers could be seen wearing gloves and entering and exiting the home off Westchester Avenue.

News

COVID in Context: Sep. 23

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is new addition to Kyle Field concession stands

Updated: 12 hours ago
They’ll be offering five different Louisiana style dishes.

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx visits Aggieland

Updated: 12 hours ago
Texas A&M University and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies on Tuesday welcomed Dr. Deborah Birx to College Station.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/22

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx visits Aggieland

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
Texas A&M University and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies on Tuesday welcomed Dr. Deborah Birx to College Station.